HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal’s acceptance of an $85,000 donation from the Conservation Fund is closer to becoming a reality after the city council approved a recipient agreement during Tuesday night’s council meeting at city hall.
“The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department has been working with the Conservation Fund and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the purchase of 20 acres of woodland on Kiowa Drive, adjacent to the old city landfill,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.
The cash donation will go toward not only the purchase of the property, but the development of a habitat and property management plan.
“The 20 acres will be maintained as bat habitat and will carry the same conservation easements as the Sodalis Nature Preserve,” Dorian said.
In other business, approval was given the sale of city-owned property at 409 S. Arch St. to David Ruby for $575.
An emergency reading was given an ordinance which authorizes the mayor to execute an easement for highway purposes to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Highway 79 Overpass Project.
Approval was given the following reappointments: Beth Knight, Tom Batenhorst and Quinton Heaton to the Parks and Recreation Board for a term to expire in July 2025; Ryan Rapp to the Board of Adjustment for a term to expire in May 2027.
The closure and use of a city-owned parking lot property was approved to accommodate a fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Approval was given for a street closure and waiving of the city noise ordinance during the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival on July 22 and 23, and Aug. 20.
Mayor James Hark administered the oath of office to Melissa Cogdal, deputy city clerk.
Second reading was given a code amendment concerning the specifications for sidewalks in residential districts.
Second reading was given a code amendment concerning stormwater runoff management.
Final reading was given a code amendment that deals with repealing and replacing project classifications and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.