Couch surfing: a different kind of homelessness

HANNIBAL — Bouncing a baby on her knee, 21-year-old Jane looked across the table as a confident woman and mother.
Her five-month-old daughter grinned, looking out from the furry hood of the ruffled, pink coat she arrived wearing on one of the coldest days so far in January.
Less than a year ago, a then-pregnant Jane was not certain she could provide such accommodations for her baby. That’s because Jane was homeless.
(Jane is not her real name as she requested to remain anonymous.)
She experienced a kind of homelessness different from what one might usually classify as “homeless,” but it’s a situation that is becoming more prevalent around the country known as “couch surfing.”
This refers to people who have no permanent housing; they bounce around night-to-night sleeping on couches of friends, family and sometimes anyone who will take them in for a night or longer. They are also referred to as people who are homeless but “sheltered.”
Brent Engel, public relations and communication officer at NECAC, said the number of people who are “couch surfing” is growing, especially with the rising inflation.
It often happens when a job is lost and the bills become so burdensome they can no longer continue paying rent, or when a family structure changes due to loss, divorce or other reasons.
As they travel around looking for places to sleep at night, Engel said many are going to jobs and sending their children to school during the day.
People who see them daily might not know they are homeless, but Engel said, “they are always just one couch away from being on the street.”
Jane lost her permanent housing at 19-years-old after her grandma died, who she had lived with since she was about 14.
She was pregnant at the time, and her living situation became unsafe when her father — who uses drugs — took control of her grandmother’s home where she still lived.
“When my grandma was gone is when everything went downhill,” she said. “It was very sudden and not a situation that I ever thought I would be in.”
Not only was it an unsafe place for her to stay, but Jane said she knew it wasn’t a place she could bring a baby home to. At the time, housing in her area was full so as her name went on waiting lists, she had nowhere to go.
Dragging around the luggage holding all of her belongings and a growing inventory of baby supplies for her daughter who was soon on the way, Jane recalled it as exhausting.
“I was bouncing from couch to couch,” she said. “I really didn’t know where to go at night and I wasn’t comfortable asking people if I could stay with them because I never had to do that before. It’s a lot to ask.”
She soon found herself in a different state at another relative’s house, but she wanted a place to call her own. She knew constantly moving around was not the life she wanted to provide for her child.
She returned to Missouri when she received a call that her name was next on the waiting list for housing through NECAC, and two weeks after she was approved, she brought her daughter home to a place all of their own.
Jane said she never necessarily considered herself homeless, but looking back, she now sees that she was.
“It was the first time in my life that I didn’t have anywhere consistent to live. I never dealt with it, but I look back and realize that I was everywhere,” she said.
Deanna Nelson, the property manager for NECAC at the Centerville Apartments, said many people list on their housing applications that they are staying in friends’ garages or living in their cars.
“I see a lot of single mothers who might already have a child or two or might be pregnant,” she said.
Nelson mentioned an obstacle with housing applicants who are homeless is keeping current contact information, as many are not able to afford to keep a phone.
Even with government phones, Nelson said they often get stolen with the constant moving around and they are unable to get another one. This can often lead to them losing a housing opportunity.
“If they change their phone number they have to call me, otherwise after three attempts to contact them, I am required by standard procedure to go to the next person and withdraw them,” she said.
However, caseworkers can help them keep in touch with people and Nelson also offers her own office as a place for people to come and fill out applications.
Nelson said that when people come in struggling with homelessness or anything else, she personally advocates for them to start a better life.
Nelson said that also works with other Hannibal organizations, like the Salvation Army and Douglas Community, to make sure everyone receives all the help available to them.
“Everyone deserves a warm place to sleep at night,” she said. “Everyone who comes in for help deserves a place on the list for housing.”
Nelson said to apply for housing visit 202 Centerville Rd. in Hannibal.
Jane had someone like Nelson ready to help her when her name came up on the list. Not only was her deposit paid, but she has also discovered that daycare can be deducted from her monthly rent to help her land the job she’s been looking for.
“Moving in here has taken so much stress off my shoulders,” she said. “Even now, when being a new mom gets a little overwhelming, at least I have this space.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.