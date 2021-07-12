MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced several closures starting this week at Mark Twain Lake.
The Ray Behrens and Frank Russell Campgrounds closed Sunday to allow for cleanup following Friday's heavy storms.
The campgrounds are expected to be closed through at least July 18.
The Corps said a large amount of storm debris is in the campgrounds, as well as a lack of power and sewer in the area is being evaluated.
Additional delays are expected past July 18.
The Coprs said campers arriving Sunday would recieve the option ofa free standard electic site at the Indian Creek Campgroung, adn those with reservations Monday through July 18 would be accomodated on a first-come, first-served basis as there are not enough campsites available.
Reservations can be made by emailing marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil, as phone service is unavailable at the Mark Twain Lake Project Office adn the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center.
The South Fork Recreation Area will close to the public Tuesday for approximately four days starting Tuesday.
The Corps said the boat ramp is being used as a staging area to demobilize work barge units used for the erosion protection project that occurred near the area.
When the work is complete, the area will reopen for public use.