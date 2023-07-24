CYRENE, Mo. — A Colorado woman was injured in a Sunday afternoon crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Nina M. Brown, 73, of Pueblo, Colo., was heading south at 4:50 p.m. on U.S. 61 at Highway HH when it traveled off the right side of the road, struck a sign and jack knifed returning to the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.