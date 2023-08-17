HANNIBAL — A Colorado teen was seriously injured in a Wednesday afternoon dirt bike crash west of Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Honda dirt bike driven by a 14-year-old male from Colorado Springs was heading north at noon on private property on County Road 428, two-tenths of a mile west of Hannibal. The patrol said the driver overcorrected, lost control of the bike and struck the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.