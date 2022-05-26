HANNIBAL — More than 200 Hannibal High School graduates walked across the stage in Korf Gymnasium on Thursday night to a background of cheers from family and friends as they received their diplomas from the Hannibal Board of Education.
Superintendent Susan Johnson opened the ceremony by congratulating parents and students. She also introduced the featured speaker, Mary Rhodes Russell.
Russell, only the third woman to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court of Missouri, was the valedictorian of the Hannibal High Class of 1976.
Russell told the graduates that she is “just an ordinary person with an extraordinary job” who still carries a checkbook and has never had Snapchat. She encouraged the students to dream big, be kind, keep their high school friends, and never stop calling home to their families.
She also encouraged students to help others. “When I am happiest in life is when I am helping,” she said. “You all have been given a great education and you are in a great position to help others.”
Student speakers of the evening were Samuel Hirner and Kendel Locke.
Hirner is the son of Patricia and Joseph Hirner. He will be attending the University of Columbia in Columbia, Mo. He is undecided on his field of studies.
Hirner received two scholarships, including the Virginia Allen Indorf Scholarship and was awarded the Ambassador Jack Kubisch Forensics Memorial Award. His peers voted him as “Teacher’s Pet.”
Hirner told his class that even though everyone is excited about the journey ahead, he wondered why it still hurts to move on. He highlighted high school life, laughing that many of them “met their first love there and sometimes their second.” He talked about teachers and coaches who shaped them and taught them things outside the classroom.
“It all mattered. All of it,” he said. “All the ups and downs made us who we are today. That’s why it hurts.”
Locke is the daughter of Sara and David Locke. She will be attending University of Tennessee-Knoxville and will study business and marketing.
Locke is the class president and the recipient of nine scholarships, including The Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum’s Tom & Becky Program scholarship. She was voted as having “The Most School Spirit” by her peers.
Locke highlighted the accomplishments of her classmates, saying “Gen Z is driven and there is no better way to describe the class of 2022.”
She recalled 22 conference championships, eight district championships, and 11 school records in sports.
“My class is smart,” she said, discussing the many academic achievements of her classmates.
Before diplomas were handed out, the groups stood up to indicate who would be moving onto careers in a job, technical school, and colleges or universities. The four students who stood up in the group moving onto the military received a standing ovation.
Graduate Beverly Hooper will be moving on to Missouri Western State University. She is the daughter of Jay and Carrie Hooper, and was the recipient of four scholarships including the Bernard and Anna Clayton Scholarship.
Hooper graduated Cum Laude and was a member of the National Honor Society and Technical Honor Society, Skills USA, and was the captain of the color guard.
Hooper said it was hard to express how she felt about graduating high school.
“Twelve years of emotions bottled into one night is hard to explain. I am excited but scared at the same time. I am ready for my future at MWSU, but will miss my friends and teachers that have been with me for all these years,” she said.
Approximately 91 students were participants of the A+ Program. Seventeen students received the President’s Award Certificate, and 24 students received the George Washington Carver Award. Thirty-four students received various other awards and scholarships.
The top 10 students in number order:
- Kendel Locke
- Isabella Falconer
- Linnea Brown
- Samuel Hirner
- Aaris Stolte
- Brooklyn Bumbales
- Reighley Janes
- Ashley Utter
- Jasmin Billingsley
- Brent Allen
