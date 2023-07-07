LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Clarksville, Mo. woman and child were injured in a single-car crash in Pike County Wednesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2013 Ford Flex driven by Mallory N. Ostrander, 36, of Clarksville was heading south on Mo. 79, just south of Pike County Road 245, when the Ford hit a deer that ran into the road around 6 a.m.
