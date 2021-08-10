HANNIBAL — A platted street that was never developed will likely soon be vacated by the city of Hannibal. A bill that would accomplish just such an objective was given a first reading during last week’s meeting of the city council.
The land on which the platted street is located next to the Old Baptist Cemetery.
“The area in question is extremely overgrown and has not been maintained in a very long time,” said Edie Graupman, Department of Public Works management assistant, in a memo to council members regarding the proposal.
Graupman added that the city has no intentions of opening the north-south street in the future.
Graupman said the property is only considered useful for a utility easement. However, the Hannibal Board of Public Works reports that there are no utilities that run through that piece of land.
The necessary city departments have been contacted about the possible vacation. None reportedly had any objections.
The HBPW advised that there are no utility concerns at that site.
The city also sent out letters to all property owners within 185 feet of the platted street to inform them of the requested vacation. During the July 15 meeting of the Hannibal Planning and Zoning Committee a neighbor whose land borders the platted street was present to speak in favor of the request. There was also a letter received from someone who objected to the request.
The bill vacating the property is scheduled to come before the city council for a second and final reading at its Tuesday, Aug. 17, meeting in council chambers at city hall.