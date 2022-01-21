HANNIBAL — In an effort to set right some incorrect information regarding a grant the city of Hannibal has been awarded, the city council has scheduled a public hearing next month.
The city obtained Emergency Community Block Grant funding through the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments to help cover the repair cost of a storm sewer collapse that occurred on Union Street in February 2020.
According to City Manager Lisa Peck, in conjunction with the engineering for the project, both the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments and the city of Hannibal were provided incorrect information regarding procurement of the engineer for the project.
“In order to receive the funds for this project the city must ask for an exception to allow for the same engineer who provided the initial engineering for the (grant) application to continue to be the engineer for the project,” Peck said during the Tuesday, Jan. 18, meeting of the city council.
As part of the process Peck said the city must have a public hearing. The council scheduled the hearing for 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, in council chambers at city hall.
Peck added that the city will also need to obtain an opinion from the city attorney regarding the interest for which the exception is being sought will not violate state or local laws concerning conflict of interest.
Approximately one year ago the city council approved an engineering agreement with Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates for the design of the Union Street repair project, which will include replacement structures for the 175 feet of stone archway that failed.
The estimated cost of the project is $750,000. The city will be contributing a combination of cash and in-kind labor totaling $81,500.
The Union Street storm-water sewer failure occurred on Feb. 2, 2020, causing a section of sidewalk to fail on which a pair of Hannibal teens were walking. Although neither of them were seriously injured, because there was an injury associated with the failure it qualified for emergency funding, Peck said last year.
The failure occurred adjacent to Union Street, near the former Stowell Elementary School playground and the Southside Baptist Church.
The failure happened where a street inlet connected to the storm sewer.
In mid-March 2020 the Hannibal City Council approved a resolution authorizing Mayor James Hark to take the actions necessary to help secure the grant funding.
