HANNIBAL — Voters in the city of Hannibal will be presented two ballot issues in 2022 that, if approved, would generate additional revenue for both the city and Hannibal Board of Public Works.
The decision to put separate measures before voters next year came out of a special joint meeting of the Hannibal City Council and HBPW Board on Tuesday night in council chambers at city hall. It was the second such meeting between the two groups this month. The first occurred two weeks ago.
During the Oct. 12 meeting, sentiment seemed to favor one ballot issue, the revenue from which, if approved by voters, would have been used for infrastructure repairs.
On Tuesday night, the council voted to put on the April ballot a half-cent capital improvement tax. If passed the money generated could be used in an assortment of ways.
As for the HBPW, Mayor James Hark said the council instructed the utility to continue looking for a method of funding for its storm-water utility, which has been existing on borrowed money. Indications Tuesday were that the HBPW was contemplating putting a measure before voters in November 2022 that would establish a fee structure, based either on a property’s base acreage or its impervious base.
According to Hark, the city’s proposal is not yet finalized.
“There is still a lot of language that has to be put in that yet,” he said, adding that a sunset provision is under consideration that would end the collection of the tax after a designated number of years.
Hark indicated that he hopes voters will support the funding request that the HBPW comes up with to address the community’s aging storm-water system.
“I can say for certain not addressing these issues now and putting them off for 10 years is only going to increase the liability the city is facing,” he said. “That is one area of the city that has been neglected for decades, 50 to 75 years.”
Hark is thankful that the fate of the proposals of the city and HBPW will be determined by Hannibal voters.
“Obviously we don’t want to impose any fees or anything without a vote of the people. That is the right way a government should operate. We are passionate about that,” he said.
