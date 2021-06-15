HANNIBAL — On a vote of 5-1 the Hannibal City Council on Tuesday night decided to support an engineering study regarding the proposed Hannibal bypass (expressway).
Voting for the study Tuesday night were Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson and Councilmen Darrell McCoy, Alan Bowen, Colin Welch and Jeff Veach. Voting against the study was Councilman Stephan Franke. Mayor James Hark was absent.
On June 1, when state Rep. Louis Riggs initially sought a letter of support for the study from members of the council, Dobson, McCoy and Welch voted in favor of the request. Voting in opposition were Hark, Bowen and Franke. Councilman Veach was absent.
Prior to Tuesday night’s council vote, Gordon Ipson, whose professional career included 40 years in economic and community development, spoke in behalf of bypasses.
Included in the council packet of information were letters from the Ralls County Commission and the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System that have been sent to the state regarding support for the U.S. 61 bypass engineering study and the proposed bypass overall.
In other business, approval was given the partial closing of a city-owned parking lot on North Main Street from dawn to dusk, July 12 through July 31, during a mural painting by Ray Harvey on the large wall of the Dutch Country General Store.
The Hannibal Community Promotions Group was given permission to discharge fireworks within the city limits beginning at dusk on Sunday, July 4, as part of the community’s Fourth of July celebration.
Approval was given to the following reappointments to the Hannibal Library Board for a term that expires in June 2024, Annie Dixon, Kevin Knickerbocker and Frank DiTillo; Bill Fisher to the Hannibal Board of Public Works Board for a term to expire in July 2025.
Approval was given the appointment of Louis Riggs to the Mark Twain Home Board for a term that expires in November 2028.
Collector Phyllis Nelson was given permission to make budget adjustments at the conclusion of fiscal year 2020-21 at the end of June.
The bid of the Central Stone Company to supply the city with aggregates for street projects was approved.
An amended payroll ordinance for fiscal year 2021-22 was given a final reading. The amendment was needed after a mistake was found in the calculation of the city collector’s part-time salary.
A public hearing was scheduled for 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, in council chambers at Hannibal City Hall was approved. The hearing is regards to the USDA Rural Development Grant application for MOSWIN radios.
Approval was given a Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau’s bid waiver request for media buys of up to $125,000.
A bill containing appropriations for fiscal year 2021-22 was given a final reading.
First reading was given a bill that adds certain sections to city ordinances pertaining to the operation of utility terrain vehicles.