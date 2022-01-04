HANNIBAL — Black History Month is not officially observed until the month of February, but Faye Dant spoke of its importance during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council.
According to Dant, there are multiple reasons for celebrating Black history.
“The goal is twofold: to inspire and instill pride of self and community among young black people; and to help each other confront the problem of racial discrimination through greater understanding, by making the black past accessible and meaningful to the broader community,” she wrote in a letter to the council.
Dant expressed concern that the Critical Race Theory (CRT) could interrupt next month’s celebration of Black history.
“Simply put, CRT states that U.S. social institutions are laced with racism embedded in laws, regulations, rules and procedures that lead to differential outcomes by race,” she said. “The epitome of privilege is having history rewritten to avoid these uncomfortable truths.
“It has become the new boogie man for people unwilling to acknowledge our country’s history, good and bad, threatening Black History Month.”
The theme for 2022’s local observance of Black History Month is “Our Story: African Black and American.”
“Our mission is to teach and celebrate this more complete narrative documenting and preserving the experiences of ordinary residents,” Dant said.
Beginning Feb. 1 the Alliance Art Gallery, 112 North Main St., will showcase a visual arts display featuring pieces by African-American artists as well as others featuring African American images. An opening reception is planned from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.
On Feb. 19 a Black History Month Community Celebration will take place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
In other business, Building Inspector Mike Murphy reported that 225 inspections were completed in 2021.
Murphy added that since Assistant Building Inspector Chad Collier was hired in November he has done 121 inspections.
On a vote of 4-3 second and final reading was given a bill that revises city code concerning park rules, specifically concerning camping in city parks
