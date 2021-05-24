HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal's new subdivision ordinances, enacted less than a year ago, have already attracted opponents some of which asked the city council to roll them back during its May 18 meeting.
A frequent complaint voiced was that the new guidelines will negatively impact construction costs, which ultimately will be passed along to homebuyers.
"It is very expensive to develop in Hannibal because of the rule changes," said Joe Churchill, who estimated that at least three new subdivisions in Hannibal would not have been built if the current rules had been in place when the projects were under consideration. "Development would be forced outside of Hannibal."
"Improvements in this ordinance come at too high of a cost. It is going to cost jobs and is going to squelch development and building," said Chris Doyle. "We are talking about more affordable housing here, but it is just not even possible anymore."
"My concern is that construction is going to slow down," added Brad Peters.
Of particular concern to Churchill are the requirements that call for new subdivisions to include sidewalks.
"The reason a lot of developers don't want sidewalks is they are just too expensive. It just makes the project unfeasible," he said. "If a developer wants sidewalks in their subdivision they should be allowed to do so. However, subdivisions should not be mandated to a developer who doesn't want to place them in there."
Not all the comments were in opposition of the subdivision guidelines in general and specifically against sidewalks.
"I think sidewalks are needed," said Carl Ball, who termed sidewalks a "safety zone." "I'm glad the city council took the opportunity to move forward with this."
"I feel sorry for residents who live in subdivisions that don't have sidewalks, or areas for their children to play, or a small park for all to enjoy," said Kristy Trevathan.
"My personal belief is having no sidewalks is shortsighted and will impact the attraction of younger families to our community," said Mark Bross.
While Bross suggested that some adjustments could be made to the subdivision regulations in regard to sidewalks and open spaces, he stressed that a full-scale repeal would not be the answer.
"If we go back to the old city code from any period of time it is going to hamstring your staff and will have a negative lasting impact on your infrastructure," he said.
Before listening to approximately an hour's worth of comments on the subdivision ordinances, Mayor James Hark advised those in attendance to not expect any action that night to be taken by the council. He explained that any changes to the subdivision code would have to first be reviewed and recommended by the planning and zoning commission. That would be followed by a public hearing, then there would need to be two readings of the proposed new ordinances at two regularly scheduled council meetings.
"We are just not able to grant a request to roll back ordinances without following this process," he said.