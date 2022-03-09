City concerned that St. Mary's bottleneck could become worse

HANNIBAL — For decades the intersection of Pleasant Street and St. Mary’s Avenue in Hannibal has been a traffic bottleneck at certain times of the day. With the recent opening of Huck’s Market, 3441 St. Mary’s Ave., concern has grown that truck traffic at the new business will only add to the congestion.
“It has not become a problem yet, but why wait until it becomes a big problem or something goes wrong?” said Mayor James Hark following the March 1 meeting of the Hannibal City Council.
According to Hark, when Huck’s was proposed “truck traffic was not supposed to be directed onto St. Mary’s and it definitely would not be directed down through the neighborhood. That is not something that is palatable to me at all.
“If it becomes a situation where the traffic has to be directed back onto St. Mary’s then there is going to have to be a redesign of how that traffic is disposed of onto Pleasant and then from Pleasant onto (U.S.) 61, which is why some meetings are going to be set up with MoDOT.”
Hark, who calls the addition of Huck’s a “great investment” in the community, believes the traffic issue can be resolved.
“There are some kinks which need to be worked out just like with any other project,” he said.
An increase in vehicle traffic is not the only potential problem that having large trucks regularly using St. Mary’s will create.
“I definitely don’t want to see traffic turning right (onto St. Mary’s coming out of Huck’s) and trying to go down through the neighborhood. That street is not designed to handle those types of trucks,” Hark said. “It gives me a lot of heartburn.”
Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, reported to the council during its March 1 meeting that the overall condition of St. Mary’s is “not good.” While some areas of the St. Mary’s will be fixed in the months ahead the work will amount to patching weak areas.
If trucks are allowed to use St. Mary’s, Dorian recommends changing the current driving surface.
“A little bit of that (St. Mary’s) is concrete, but the rest is asphalt,” he said. “If you are going to have much truck traffic on it (St. Mary’s) you will probably want to make the entire road concrete, which will cost some major money.”
Among the suggested ways to keep trucks from turning onto St. Mary’s from Huck’s was the posting of signage prohibiting trucks of a certain weight from using the street and utilize the police to enforce the prohibition. It was also proposed building an archway at Huck’s that would be too low for trucks to pass beneath when turning onto St. Mary’s.
