HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal now owns a pair of properties on Dowling and another parcel of land on Guernsey after the city council accepted the donations during its May 3 meeting.
The properties at 201 Dowling and 205 Dowling were both donated by Katelyn Carroll. The lot at 1512 Guernsey was a donation from Jolene Anderson.
Regarding the properties in 201 Dowling, 205 Dowling and 1512 Guernsey, Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, described them as being in an “extreme state of disrepair and has been determined to be a nuisance or dangerous building by the city.”
Dorian reported that a title search was conducted on all three properties which showed no liens or indebtedness on any of them.
Based on the recommendation of the Hannibal Department of Public Works to accept the three properties, the city council authorized Mayor James Hark to sign a settlement agreement and release, as well as a general warranty deed on each of the three properties.
Once the city takes the appropriate actions that are necessary to remedy each property’s state of nuisance or danger the lots will be made available for sale to the general public.
