HANNIBAL — Sunday, July 9 is Christmas in July Day at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
Children 5-17 years-old who bring in an unwrapped new toy for the Toys for Tots program gets in free at the pool, which is open 1 to 6 p.m.
Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri provides toys for about 1,500 children during the holiday season. More than 600 low-income families qualified last year for Toys for Tots assistance in Marion, Ralls, Pike, Shelby, Monroe and Lewis Counties. Managerial support for Toys for Tots locally is provided by Douglass Community Services and Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community.
