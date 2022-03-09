HANNIBAL — The Historic Hannibal Marketing Council is hosting the sweetest event of the year, their 12th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza, this weekend in Historic Downtown Hannibal.
Twenty-seven businesses, primarily in the downtown area, are participating in the Chocolate Extravaganza.
With the purchase of a Chocolate Extravaganza passport, attendees may redeem passport tickets for select items at the participating businesses – including, but not limited to, a wide variety of chocolate treats. Passports are $25 and include 5 tickets; individuals may purchase multiple passports if more tickets are desired.
Passports are available for sale at historichannibalmo.com/chocolate through Friday, and will be available to purchase in person Friday through Sunday at the Mark Twain Museum Gallery, 120 N. Main Street in Hannibal.
In addition to redeeming passport tickets, there are several in-store events and specials, such as live music, art demonstrations, chocolate sampling, cooking demonstrations and more. Passports are not required to participate in the special events offered during Chocolate Extravaganza.
Chocolate Extravaganza will be held rain or shine, so make plans to bundle up and enjoy a weekend of fun and sweet treats.
