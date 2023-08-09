HANNIBAL — The Big Dirt Dig gives children a chance to practice their social skills right before starting school.
The Big Dirt Dig will be 9 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 19 at the Street Department maintenance facility, 701 Warren Barrett Drive. The event will be under a big Quonset hut, so weather won’t be a factor.
The city of Hannibal will provide a huge pile of sand for youngsters to play in and will also have several maintenance trucks on display. Children are encouraged to bring shovels, buckets, trucks and digging toys.
“This kind of play is lots of fun for everyone." Whitney Holliday, director of Hannibal Parents as Teachers, said. "It allows the youngsters to express their creativity while enhancing their fine motor skills.”
Each participant will receive a pass to the Hannibal Aquatic Center for Aug. 20, which is the last day of the Aquatic Center.
