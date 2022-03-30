Child Abuse: knowing when to report suspected abuse

HANNIBAL — More than 97% percent of children who claim to be abused are telling the truth.
Jessica Homeyer, a forensic investigator at the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri, said the most important way to stop child abuse is to listen when they tell you.
“If a kid tells you that something is going on then take it seriously,” she said. “At least ask some more questions or report it if you have that gut feeling that abuse or neglect is going on.”
With Child Abuse Prevention Month to start in April, Homeyer shared tips on reporting possible child abuse, explained the investigation process, and provided tips on knowing if a child is being abused.
Homeyer said there are two types of reporters when it comes to child abuse or neglect: mandated and not mandated.
Mandated reporters are people who work with children in schools, daycare centers, medical professionals, DFS workers and more. Homeyer said the definition of a mandated reporter is broad but it’s anyone who interacts with children through their job.
“The mandated reporter law states that if you have any suspicion or gut feeling that a child is being abused or neglected then you call the hotline,” said Homeyer.
Mandated reporters are required to disclose their identity, but a non-mandated reporter can call the hotline anonymously. Homeyer said that anyone who suspects abuse –whether they are required to by law or not– should report it.
Homeyer said if an investigation proves the reporter is wrong, then no one will get in trouble, including the person who reported it. The person hotlined will not know who made the report.
“If you think that a kid is being abused or neglected and you call the hotline and it turns out that you are wrong it’s okay,” she said. “There is no repercussion from the state unless you are calling it in constantly on the same thing and they are telling you that you’re wrong.”
She also said that an investigation will not lead to a child being wrongfully taken from their home. However, a phone call might be exactly what a family needs to receive help they need.
Any family who is being investigated from a report will also be evaluated for services they may need. They might not find abuse or neglect but discover a need for food banks, utility help, counseling, or a caseworker who might visit monthly and give them resources.
“Anything the family needs, they will point them in the right direction for help,” she said. “If they don’t want any of those things and there is (no abuse) going on, then they are done.”
For many who are in an abusive home, Homeyer said it can be hard to report the abuse and a major reason is income loss.
“If they report and one of them goes to jail then they would lose one income and not have $20-30,000 a year when they had two sets of income and they go down to one,” she said.
She encourages those suffering from domestic abuse to reach out to the advocate at the Child Advocacy Center. She also points to Avenues as a resource.
“Avenues doesn’t always have room in the shelter but they always have helpful resources for getting out of abusive situations with safety planning and things like that,” she said.
As a forensic investigator for more than seven years, Homeyer has worked with numerous children who have suffered abuse. The investigation is done in such a way that children feel supported through the process and in the hopes that they will not have to testify in court.
“We are unbiased parties in the investigation process. We complete the interview and provide empathy for the family and the child,” she said. “After the interview is complete it is investigated by other people. We are a piece of the investigation process but we are not the investigator.”
The footage from the investigation serves as a minor’s testimony rather than an in-person appearance before a jury, and in many cases becomes a bargaining tool for a plea bargain to avoid details of the video to come out in a trial.
Homeyer said in her seven years she has only had four children go to trial.
“We don’t tell them they will never have to testify but we do tell them we keep them off the stand as long as possible,” she said. “If it is not good for the trial then the prosecutor has motions they can do to have the child testify in chambers outside of the trial.”
Homeyer said there are many signs of abuse and some of those are different related to age.
In preschool children a tendency to obsessively touch themselves or others inappropriately or knowing or asking questions with detailed information about sexual intercourse is a sign that they are being sexually abused.
For kindergarten through fourth grade, Homeyers said asking questions about private body parts and differences in private body parts is normal, but they should not be asking specific questions about sexual knowledge that they shouldn’t know about.
They might seem obsessed with discussing sex with both familiar and unfamiliar people.
In fifth through eighth grade, Homeyer said it’s normal to enjoy bathroom humor.
“But if they think of their body as repulsive, dirty or bad then that is concerning,” she said. “Also, kids touch their private body parts when younger but if it’s something they are obsessively doing or they are asked to stop and they continue to do it then we get concerned.”
She also said unexplained physical ailments can be reason for concern – like chronic stomach aches.
“If you are constantly anxious then the chemicals in your body are just messing with you and that’s wreaking all kinds of havoc on their little bodies,” she said. “So they might not have a virus or a condition that causes their stomach to hurt but the anxiety is causing that. It’s their body responding.”
To learn more about preventing child abuse, The Child Advocacy Center is hosting several online sexual abuse prevention programs from 6-7 p.m. via Zoom.
- April 7 — Mandated Reporter Training (SPED)
- April 14 — Protect Your Children from Sexual Abuse (pre-k through elementary)
- April 14 — Protect Your Children from Sexual Abuse (middle through high school)
- April 21 — Mandated Reported Training
- April 28 — Keep your kids protected online
For information on reporting child abuse or neglect visit dss.mo.gov.
