PALMYRA Mo. — Many types of scams and frauds target bank customers, but one in particular has skyrocketed — check fraud.
According to the Missouri Bankers Association, organized crime rings are stealing checks from the mail, that includes from personal mailboxes, blue collection boxes and even postal carriers.
Criminals “wash” stolen checks using chemicals to erase the intended payee’s name and then change the payee’s name. The altered checks are then deposited or cashed.
If the check is for a small dollar amount, they may change it to a larger dollar amount. Some also use the information on checks to create fake counterfeit checks to take money out of accounts.
“As an alternative to checks, we suggest using other convenient methods to pay your bills, such as online banking bill pay or credit cards or debit cards,” says HOMEBANK Vice President Kallie Dixon. “Another option is to sign up for automatic bank account debits and credits for utilities, insurance companies and other businesses, and other recurring bills. Your bank can help you find solutions that work for you.”
Dixon said if you need to send or receive a check through the mail, follow these suggestions.
- Don’t put outgoing mail containing checks in your personal mailbox.
- Only mail envelopes containing checks inside the post office, do not use the blue collection boxes.
- Use a pen with black gel ink (nonerasable) to write the check, because this type of ink is more difficult to wash on checks.
- Sign up for Informed Delivery from the U.S. Post Office. This free service tells you what mail you are receiving, allowing you to remove mail from your mailbox immediately after delivery, if possible.
- Ask anyone who mails checks to you to change to a different payment method, like direct deposit.
- Review your bank statements and use online banking frequently. Look at the images of the checks that have cleared your account to ensure that the proper check number, amount and payee are accurately reflected.
- Business customers should contact their banks about setting up “positive pay” to ensure checks are accurate before they are paid from the account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.