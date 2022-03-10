PALMYRA, Mo. — Chariton Valley notified the Marion County Commission earlier this week that it will be receiving approximately $8 million in grant money for use in the construction of an Internet fiber network in the county.
Reportedly the grant funds cannot be co-mingled with the county funds that have been designated for use in providing Internet fiber to residents and businesses in rural areas of the county. Chariton Valley said that it will use the grant money to build out other areas of Marion County not covered by ARPA funds.
Chariton Valley also advised the commissioners that it plans to begin construction on the fiber network in Marion County soon.
In other business, the commissioners voted to approve the renewal of a flood buyout lease to Jay Graupman on a parcel of land for a 10-year period beginning Feb. 19, 2022. The lease is for $25 per year.
The commissioners discussed the flood buyout lease that is coming due in West Quincy for Homebank.
The county commission signed environmental review letters for the Douglass Community Services Community Development Block Grant which will be sent out to various entities notifying them of the project.
