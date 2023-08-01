MACON, Mo. — On Tuesday Chariton Valley announced the launch of Bark. Bark is an online monitoring service that helps parents and guardians manage and protect their children's digital lives even when they are not on their home network.

The service monitors 30+ of the most popular apps and social media platforms for signs of issues like cyberbullying, suicidal ideation, online predators, threats of violence and more.

