MACON, Mo. — On Tuesday Chariton Valley announced the launch of Bark. Bark is an online monitoring service that helps parents and guardians manage and protect their children's digital lives even when they are not on their home network.
The service monitors 30+ of the most popular apps and social media platforms for signs of issues like cyberbullying, suicidal ideation, online predators, threats of violence and more.
Bark's web filtering and screen time management tools also empower families to set healthy limits around the websites and apps their kids can access and when they can visit them.
By deploying the Bark service, Chariton Valley is giving thousands of parents and guardians an immediate and impactful tool to address the documented harm social media poses to children’s mental health.
“Chariton Valley is proud to offer this unparalleled text, email and social media monitoring service to our members and customers,” said Ryan Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chariton Valley. “We chose to offer Bark and partner with parents and schools to help children thrive in a highly digital world and maintain their privacy while limiting the dangers of online social activities.”
Bark monitors text messages, email and popular apps and social media platforms. This eliminates the need for parents to search through messages and preserves children’s privacy.
Bark sends parents and guardians alerts with expert recommendations from child psychologists so they can immediately and effectively address issues.
“Bark is another way for Chariton Valley to support the communities we serve,” said Johnson. “We want to stand with parents to help safeguard children from the negative side of the internet, and adding Bark to our lineup of online protection services just makes sense.”
Bark is available to Chariton Valley customers for a discounted rate as either a standalone service or in combination with Chariton Valley’s ExperienceIQ® parental control solution. However, community members who are not Chariton Valley customers may also subscribe to the Bark service through the company.
“We encourage all parents and guardians to look into Bark and sign up,” added Johnson.
To learn more about Chariton Valley or subscribe to Bark, call 660-395-9000.
