HANNIBAL — A Center man was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred at 4:40 p.m. Monday on County Road 425, 1.5 miles northwest of Hannibal.
A 2014 Ford Mustang was being driven northbound by 18-year-old Joseph C. Lain of Center. According to the accident report the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a telephone pole.
Lain, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.