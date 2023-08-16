HANNIBAL — Todd Curry feels like he is somehow walking in Evan T. Cameron’s footsteps.
It was one hundred years ago that Judge E.T. Cameron purchased the Mark Twain Cave, which adjoined his farm to the west, along the hills and valleys south of Hannibal.
Three and a half years ago, Curry and his son, Austin, purchased the cave and adjoining property, which was still owned by the Cameron descendants. And this summer, the ambitious duo purchased the land inclusive of what was originally Cameron’s farm, near the river.
What that means in today’s terms is that the Currys have expanded their cave-area holdings to include the former site of Sawyer’s Creek, located to the east of the cave property, across Missouri Route 79.
E.T. Cameron’s house, built of manufactured stone, and his barn, now converted into a gift shop, remain on the property.
“There is literally history on this property,” Todd Curry said this week. “That gives this guy who didn’t care about history, goosebumps.”
Also among Curry’s connection to E.T. Cameron is the fact that Cameron raised jersey cows, and Curry himself owns two jerseys.
A little block building also stands on the property. One story that Todd heard was it was an ice house, to store ice cut from the river. “I also heard it was milk parlor,” Curry said.
“I want to keep as much history there as we can,” Curry said.
The newly purchased property is best remembered as Sawyer’s Creek, where families in the past entertained their children with miniature golf, bumper boats and a chance to feed the fish in the pond. Among the priorities when fixing up the property will be to fix up the golf course for family entertainment, and reviving the bumper boats.
“This will go well with our cave and campground business,” Todd said. There’s also the river view restaurant which could be reception hall or wedding venue.
People are talking
“When we bought the cave,” Todd said, “there was a little community chatter. Now with Sawyer’s Creek, I am humbled by the comments. They love what we’ve done with the cave. We go to work every day and we try to do the best we can. They trust, now that they know us, that we’ll do the same with Sawyer’s Creek.
“In a nutshell, (purchasing Sawyer’s Creek) it’s a business opportunity; man it’s just so historic. People have so many fond memories of it. Rejoining the cave property with Cameron’s original farm, it’s like a lost puzzle piece … that we found under the table.” Now the puzzle is complete.
“Austin and I are playing the long game,” Todd said. I’m 58 and he’s 30. Hopefully his grandkids will reap the benefits. We want to grow the business, add features that will work synergistically with what we’re (already) doing.
Todd and his son Austin spend a lot of time together, “and never are we not talking about business. One of our conversations is ‘when does history stop?’”
Quincy roots
Todd Curry lives on 25 acres, a mile to the east of the Quincy, Ill., airport. He worked for Hy-Vee for 38 years before venturing out to invest in his own business.
“Hy-Vee was changing and I wasn’t really on board. I was thinking about a different job, but I couldn’t get an hourly job to replace what I had at Hy-Vee. I looked at (purchasing) a restaurant and a storage company. During the last five years I was at Hy-Vee, (cave owner) Linda Coleberg asked Hy-Vee to open a restaurant at the cave. My son (who was also working for Hy-Vee) ran that restaurant for five years.”
One evening, when Todd Curry was at the cave complex, “I saw this 70-year-old woman jogging across the parking lot,” he said. Someone hadn’t shown up for work, and she will filling the void.
“I asked her if she ever thought of slowing down,” and he shared with her his interest in buying the cave property.
“Six months went by. She asked if I was serious. She told me to stop by the bank the next day for a meeting, and there we signed non disclosure agreements. We closed the deal right in the middle of Covid.
“I was always impressed with Linda,” Todd said. “She was a teacher, and this cave dropped in her lap,” after her husband - a Cameron descendant - died. “And here she was, by herself, trying to run a cave and a winery and a restaurant” in addition to a campground.
“We love Linda. She comes and works for us. If we are short a cave guide she will give a tour. As she’s pricing stuff she makes a pile of merchandise she likes. She likes being involved. I love it when Linda is around. She is a special person.”
Employees
“We put a lot of value in our team - our employees,” Todd said. “We like to hear what they have to say. We love to use them as a source of ideas.”
When they purchased the cave, “the first day we brought employees back and we had interviews” about where they saw the future of the cave business.
Tessa Hosmer had two ideas. “One was to have a store presence downtown on Main Street.”
Todd and Austin began looking at property, and purchased the building that houses The Loft beauty salon, on the northwest corner of Main and Hill streets. They had plans to put a retail store in there. “The Loft’s owner said she wanted to stay there. So we started to hunt for another building. Catty corner, across the street, is the old trolley building at 220 Main Street. There had been four partners in the business, and two had passed away. Then another partner died. Austin and I are always looking for a new business opportunity, so we bought and refurbished the building. We were looking for a building, but ended up with the trolley business as well.”
In comes the 26-passenger safari trucks, four wheel drive, rugged off-road vehicles. “We bought those to take people 1/4 mile from the Mark Twain Cave gift shop to the Cameron Cave in entrance,” Todd said.
“The trollies that came with the trolley company were 1985 models, and the safari trucks were much more dependable,” Todd said. “We had mixed reviews. On the safari truck, you sit up higher so you have a better view. But from the nostalgic standpoint, the trolly has an old-time feel to it. So we found a newer trolley, which people seem to love.”
The trolley tours start and stop at the cave, in addition to the building at 220 North Main Street.
New ideas
Since taking over the cave property, the Currys are constantly looking for ways to improve the business, and to bring more visitors to Hannibal.
They have upgraded the cash registers, telephones and are working to get the IT up to speed. “We switched to online booking for the campground.
“My son has a lot of energy and is ready to conquer the world,” Todd said.
“We’re looking for ways to increase traffic flow to Hannibal and the cave. We want to make our property and Hannibal more appealing to customers from a farther distance.”
That said, the cave routinely has visitors from all over the globe, “Russia, Turkey, China, Japan, and countries I can’t pronounce,” Todd said. “They all read Mark Twain, and they want to see where it started.”
Focus on kids
“If I could put my finger on something,” Todd said, “I’d say they don’t have enough for kids to do in Hannibal. There are lots of shopping (opportunities) and restaurants, but I think they are light on kid activities.”
In addition to revamping Sawyer’s Creek, Todd and Austin would like to be able to introduce horseback riding. “We have six miles of trails cut through the woods on the cave’s 217 acres,” Todd said.
Airbnb
And lastly, they have taken a leap into Airbnb offerings. About half way between the junction of Mo. 79 and the cave office, there is a small house on the cave property, next to a creek. They recently fixed it up and listed it on Airbnb, and they’ve already had five bookings.
