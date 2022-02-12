HANNIBAL — Kamylle Green is ready for her interview.
The sophomore at Hannibal High School was participating in the SkillsUSA competition hosted by the Hannibal Career Center and Technical Center.
SkillsUSA is a student organization for career and technical schools which holds an annual skill and trade competition. Winners at the local level will move to the state competition, and state winners will then travel in June to the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta.
Green preparing to go into an interview for a job in the healthcare field.
“I will be going in, introducing myself and telling them what I am applying for. Then they will ask me questions as if it’s a real job interview,” she said. “They will test me and give me my scores and then after that at the awards ceremony then I will know and advance to the next round.”
Green was excited to have the chance to experience a medical field related interview and believes the experience will prepare her for the real thing.
“This is going to give me a chance to prepare myself and I will know what to expect and won’t be going in blind,” she said. It’s so nice that they gave me this opportunity.”
Seven schools competed in the contest featuring categories from auto service technician, welding and carpentry to nursing, customer service, architectural drafting, advertising design and more.
“The contest itself is really driven by what’s being taught in the classroom,” said Brent Meyer, director at HCTC. “The competition is demonstrating and showing what is going on in classrooms every day.”
Other competing technical schools were from Moberly Area Technical Center, Kirksville Area Technical Center, Macon Area Technical Center, Pike-Lincoln Technical Center, Linn County Area Career and Technical Center, and Hart Career Center from Mexico.
The competition also held leadership contests including simulated job interviews and public speaking in topics related to their career of choice.
Competitions took place in rooms around the HCTC building where the hallways buzzed with advisors and students preparing.
Another portion of the competition was the Health Knowledge Quiz Bowl where healthcare field students’ knowledge of their intended field was tested.
The carpentry competition was one of the biggest groups with 17 students competing and the only category to allow students of all grade levels.
Students were allowed two hours to complete a project from a set of blueprints. They were each given a work area and materials then were set free to build a mock wall area with a window, trusses and stair stringers.
Caleb White, junior at Hannibal High School, and Tannon Lorton, sophomore at Hannibal High School, competed in the carpentry competition. They agreed that getting started on the project was stressful but it eased up as they went on.
White started his journey with HCTC in the automotive class, which he grew up doing, but then switched to carpentry where he discovered his intended career path.
“For never doing construction I have learned I’m pretty good at it,” he said. “Now I am planning to go to college for it.”
Aaron Gander, machine tool instructor at the HCTC said competitions like this are another tool in preparing kids for their future careers.
“Anything extra like this gives them an opportunity to showcase their skills and put that on a resume or job application,” he said.
Sending kids into the world workforce-ready is the goal for HCTC. Gander said opportunities exist for many different areas of interest, and many can walk away from high school with certification in different fields.
“We have a lot of opportunities for kids with healthcare and manufacturing,” he said. “Our students can earn industry recognized credentials in most of our programs.”
First time competitor Gavin Underhill, a junior at Hannibal High School, won second place in technical drafting and said that SkillsUSA “brings to light some of the more complex parts of trades.”
Underhill believes it was a good learning experience for all of those who competed.
“It was a bit stressful, like any competition, but overall I think no matter what they placed everyone still learned a lot not only from their instructors but everyone else who has been around them,” he said.
To view a list of winners for the SkillsUSA competition, visit skillusa.org or hannibal60.com where winners will be posted sometime next week.
