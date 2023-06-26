HANNIBAL — Although not all the boats were shipshape by the end, all hands were on deck at the seventh annual Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department Cardboard Boat Races at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
Jenna McDonald, aquatics director at the Hannibal Aquatic Center, said the lifeguards and staff made sure all the participants, ages 6-16, stayed safe since the cardboard boats didn't always stay afloat.
Each of the boats had two passengers and awards were given out to the following participants:
- The Fastest Boat award went to Henry Stroot, 8, of Quincy, Ill., and Truman Stroot, 7,of Ursa, Ill.
- The Can’t Believe it’s Cardboard award went to Lane Orscheln, 8 and Rhys Orscheln, 7, of Hannibal.
- The Best Decorated award went to Macie Juarez, 13, and Averie Juarez, 10, of Hannibal.
- The Tom and Becky’s Choice Award went to Jude Meininger, 8, and Beckett Meininger, 10, of Hannibal.
- The Titanic Award went to August Thomas, 6, and William Thomas, 10, of Saverton.
The other boaters were Jaxson and Cash Dudley of New London; and Laura Webb of Hannibal and Addilynn Yagyagan of Palmyra.
