CANTON, Mo. — A Canton man was seriously injured Monday night when his horse-drawn buggy was hit by a vehicle.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a buggy driven by John Burkholder, 57, of Canton, and a 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Jodel D. Dye, 69, of Canton, were heading north at 5:10 p.m. on Route F, 5 miles northwest of Canton. The patrol said the Toyota failed to yield to the slow-moving vehicle and struck the rear of the buggy.
