PERRY, Mo. — Cancer took her mom on July 21, 2016, and it was three days after her funeral when Renea Brown found a lump in her breast. Her doctor confirmed that Brown would be back in the cancer arena, and this time she would be fighting the disease herself.
“Mom had pancreatic cancer and I was her primary caregiver,” she said. “I happened to be sick during that time and didn’t know it.”
She was diagnosed with Stage 2A triple-negative breast cancer, a fast-growing and aggressive type of cancer that usually requires a combination of treatments. Treatment for her came through chemotherapy, surgery and radiation.
Brown shared her experiences as Breast Cancer Awareness Month closes Sunday.
Going from caregiver to cancer patient, Brown found herself more prepared than she would have expected. Her mom’s journey, although different from her own, gave her an idea of what to expect.
This was especially helpful since Brown had a fear of going to the doctor herself, but she adopted a “faith over fear” motto and continues to live by that today.
“I remember watching mom and thinking that I could never do this; there’s no way I could ever do what she is doing. I remember thinking ‘she is so strong and brave’ and she was,” Brown said. “But just going through that, I have learned that we all have our fears but we can overcome anything and do what we have to do.”
Just as it was hard to watch her mom fight the disease, it was hard on her family as well. While her youngest didn’t fully understand, her oldest knew that he’d just lost his grandma to cancer, and now his mom had it.
“There was a lot you had to explain. It was hard on my family, as it is for any family,” she said. “They had to watch me lose my hair and I am sure that stays with them. Because the way I looked changed so drastically.”
Brown said her husband, Travis, was her biggest supporter.
“To me, the caregiver needs just as much credit as the person going through it,” she said. “I have been in both shoes and both are very difficult. You just feel helpless.”
Brown underwent 16 chemotherapy treatments, which shrunk her tumor enough to remove through surgery. After 30 treatments of radiation, Brown was declared cancer-free in 2017, and in the last year was told she was in remission. Although this type of cancer has a high rate of returning, her five-year mark is soon approaching making it likely that she has kicked the disease for good.
The early detection gave her the time she needed to fight.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer found in women, the first being certain types of skin cancer. Despite no family history of breast cancer, Brown gave herself regular checkups.
“Always do the self-check because you know yourself better than anyone else. Make sure you are doing all the check ups you are supposed to — yearly and whatever is appropriate for your age and circumstances,” she said. “Your best chance of having a good prognosis is early detection.”
The National Breast Cancer Foundation suggests that adult women perform breast self-exams at least once a month, and John Hopkins Medical center reports that, “Forty percent of diagnosed breast cancers are detected by women who feel a lump so establishing a regular breast self-exam is very important.”
Brown continues with her self exams and also has regular checkups with her doctor every six months. She said the most important thing her cancer journey taught her was to appreciate every day.
“I almost think sometimes you are given a wake up call. Before I got sick I was just so busy with daily life, and now I don’t think that way,” she said. “ I try to make each day count and see it as a gift and a blessing. None of us ever know.”
