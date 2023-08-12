Elizabeth (Lizzie) P. Gannaway was the last surviving member of a family that was well known and respected in Hannibal, Mo, during the later part of the 19th Century. Both of her parents, William R. Gannaway (born 1841) and Emma Catherine Johnson Gannaway (born 1841) passed in 1898, and were buried in Mount Olivet Cemetery beside Lizzie’s only siblings, Mary Brent Gannaway (1867-1895) and William Collins Gannaway (1869-1870).

Lizzie, age 27 and as yet unmarried, faced her future alone.

Mary Lou Montgomery retired as editor of the Hannibal (Mo.) Courier-Post in 2014. She researches and writes narrative-style stories about the people who served as building blocks for this region’s foundation. Books available on Amazon.com by this author include but are not limited to: "The Notorious Madam Shaw," "Pioneers in Medicine from Northeast Missouri," "The Historic Murphy House, Hannibal, Mo., Circa 1870,” “Hannibal’s ‘West End,’ and the newest book, “Oakwood: West of Hannibal.” Montgomery can be reached at Montgomery.editor@yahoo.com Her collective works can be found at www.maryloumontgomery.com

