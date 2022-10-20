HANNIBAL — The sun was shining bright on Wednesday afternoon and at the fall festival hosted at Abilities, it was all the smiles and laughter.
With ring toss, pumpkin bowling, fishing, tic-tac-toe, crafts, pumpkin picking and the Put a Wart on the Witch’s Nose game – it was an afternoon of food and fun.
The fall festival was a collaborative event by Abilities and the Marion County Services For The Developmentally Disabled and Abilities and with several other Hannibal programs bringing individuals to celebrate, such as Skills Development and Learning Opportunities.
Kathy Butler, Marion County Services for the Developmentally Disabled community coordinator, said the purpose of the day was to get individuals back into the community.
“We wanted to get individuals out and together and get them back to seeing each other,” she said. “I think the individuals get so much out of seeing their friends in one place. They know each from the day program and activities they do. From different groups that get together.”
From the familiar friends greeting one another and the building employees, the sense of community they have formed was obvious.
The Fall Festival was also the first time they have used the new activity room, recently added on at the Abilities building located at 3175 Palmyra Rd. The building has undergone several changes that will allow the program to serve even more individuals.
Abilities is a program to help individuals with developmental disabilities in all areas of their lives, including fully staffed homes in neighborhoods around the community and Bridges, a day program, offered at their building.
They have also updated and relocated their kitchen and bathroom space and added three new bathrooms to the facility along with seven additional offices. They have also added a conference room and a break room for employees, which they previously did not have.
Kyra Davis, executive director at Abilities, said a new sensory room is next on their list.
“This will be a nice-sized, relaxing room so individuals can have a break away from noise,” she said. “We will probably have an area where there would be bean bags and put lights up – anything you can think of that would be soothing.”
Davis said thanks to the additional space, Bridges is available to more individuals who need it. Bridges runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offers a full-time and part-time program.
From learning about various topics in a classroom setting such as money and how to keep themselves safe in the community to having dance parties along with other activities, the program offers a full scope of services to individuals.
“It is all based on what that individual’s needs are and what is in their plan,” Davis said. “For us, we like to see inclusion. That’s why we offered the space here today, not just for individuals with disabilities for the entire community. We want our individuals to feel included in the community that they live in.”
Davis said that they are currently seeking individuals for the program and anyone interested can call the facility and come in for a tour of the facility and to learn more.
Another facet of Abilities is integrating individuals with developmental disabilities into neighborhood living. Independent Supported Living (ISL) offers real homes with no more than three residents living in them and 24/7 staff support. Davis said they currently have one bed open at a residential home, although it might fill fast.
Abilities is also seeking employees for all hours in all facilities and Davis said working there is much more than a job – it’s a culture.
“We are a culture built on family and faith, so that they come in here and feel at peace. They have a peaceful and safe environment to come to where they can have fun and feel like family,” she said. “For them, they are counting on people who are here to serve them and have a caring heart. This is what they need and this is what they will always need.”
To learn more about the programs or employment at Abilities call them at 573-231-0550, visit their website by searching for Abilities in Hannibal, or Follow Abilities on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.