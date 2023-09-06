HANNIBAL — Lewis County Route P is scheduled to close as early as Sept. 18 for a bridge rehabilitation project. The project will be located over U.S. Route 61, just south of Missouri Route 16 near Canton. All entrance and exit ramps at the interchange will remain open during the bridge closure.
An additional bridge rehabilitation project will take place on Route 16 over U.S. Route 61, just north of Route P at Canton. This bridge project is scheduled to be completed prior to the closure of Route P.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.