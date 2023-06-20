HANNIBAL — The week of June 26 work is set to begin on 25 rural northeast Missouri bridges, weather permitting. The b ridges are scheduled for rehabilitation as part of a project that span eight counties.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Capital Paving & Construction, LLC to complete the projects in Adair, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Macon, Schuyler, Scotland and Shelby counties. These bridges were included in the Safe and Sound Bridge program which rebuilt more than 800 bridges approximately 12 years ago.

