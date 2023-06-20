HANNIBAL — The week of June 26 work is set to begin on 25 rural northeast Missouri bridges, weather permitting. The b ridges are scheduled for rehabilitation as part of a project that span eight counties.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Capital Paving & Construction, LLC to complete the projects in Adair, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Macon, Schuyler, Scotland and Shelby counties. These bridges were included in the Safe and Sound Bridge program which rebuilt more than 800 bridges approximately 12 years ago.
Local locations are as follows:
Lewis County Missouri Route 156 over Big Grassy Creek, near Ewing
Macon County Route J over Long Branch, 0.3 miles east of Route RA
Macon County Missouri Route 156 over Walnut Creek, 2 miles east of Missouri Route 149
Macon County Route OO over Middle Fork Chariton River, 2.4 miles north of U.S. 136
To minimize the overall impact to motorists, the contractor is currently planning several brief work zones at each bridge between late June through mid-September.
The final phases of work includes bridge painting which will be completed next year between late Spring and early Summer. During these time periods, flaggers will direct motorists through the one-lane work zones. Crews will be present during daylight hours, Monday through Friday.
Six phases are included in the scope of rehabilitation work. The contractor currently plans to complete a single phase on all bridges before progressing to the next phase of work. All traffic impacts can be found on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org.
