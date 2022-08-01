Breakout Comedian Making His Way to Hannibal

HANNIBAL — Stand-up comedian Jeremy Nunes is changing the way the comedy world does business. For 20 years, Jeremy Nunes has been performing his unique brand of comedy — Front Porch Comedy — all over the United States.
In fact, Nunes has become so popular that he’s played dozens of times weekly on Sirius/XM’s comedy channels. He currently has a stand-up special, “Neighborhood Sasq-Watch,” airing on the hottest platform in the industry, “Dry Bar Comedy.” Combined views of the special have exceeded 2.5 million.
In November 2020, his first-ever network comedy special — “Who’s with Me?!” – debuted at No. 1 on Amazon Prime. His humor book, “You Can’t Write City Hall,” retells his hilarious real-life experience as mayor of Dawson, Illinois, and has become an Amazon best-seller.
“I understand it’s difficult to get people to leave their homes and spend their hard-earned money,” said Nunes. “Watching a retired small-town mayor tell stories worthy of belly laughs works every time.”
Aside from telling stories about his time as a small-town Illinois mayor, Nunes adds another unique twist: his comedy is swear-free. Nunes explains, “I make sure every show I perform in has three elements:
• “It’s ‘belly laugh’ funny.
• “It’s so energetic and fun that rougher crowds can enjoy it.
• “It’s clean enough that you can invite your Grandma.”
“It’s a unique combination for a comedy show: exciting, energetic, and clean,” said Nunes.
The list of audiences to enjoy this new type of comedy is long. Nunes said, “The combined factors of my exposure on satellite radio, the ‘You Can’t Write City Hall’ book, Dry Bar Comedy, and Amazon Prime, plus the desire for something new and exciting, are why I’m selling out all over the country.” He added, “Right now, the trend is for edgy, controversial, shock comedy. That may work for some, but it isn’t for me. I perform comedy that unites, not divides. Comedy events that are unique and funny are hard to find, so people want to be there.”
Jeremy Nunes will be performing three shows live at the Bluff City Theater in Hannibal on Friday and Saturday. Friday night’s show starts at 7:30, while Saturday will have a family show matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening show at 7:30. For tickets or more information, visit bluffcitytheater.com.
