Breakout Comedian Making His Way to Hannibal

Jeremy Nunes is a comedian with a special currently running on on Dry Bar Comedy "Neighborhood Sasq-Watch" and his comedy is also available on other venues. He will be in Hannibal performing at Bluff City Theater this Friday and Saturday night along with a Saturday matinee. 

 CONTRIBUTED

HANNIBAL — Stand-up comedian Jeremy Nunes is changing the way the comedy world does business. For 20 years, Jeremy Nunes has been performing his unique brand of comedy — Front Porch Comedy — all over the United States.

In fact, Nunes has become so popular that he’s played dozens of times weekly on Sirius/XM’s comedy channels. He currently has a stand-up special, “Neighborhood Sasq-Watch,” airing on the hottest platform in the industry, “Dry Bar Comedy.” Combined views of the special have exceeded 2.5 million.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.