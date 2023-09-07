WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A Bowling Green woman was injured Wednesday morning in a four-vehicle crash in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2018 Infiniti QX60 driven by Shari B. Niemeyer, 57, of Bowling Green, and a 2019 Ford F-550 driven by Victor R. Ellis, 45, of Hawk Point, were heading south and stopped in traffic at 8:12 a.m. on U.S. 61, north of Peine Road. The patrol said the front of a southbound 2003 Peterbilt 379 driven by Brian G. Knight, 46, of Unionville, struck the rear of the Ford, which then struck the rear of the Infiniti, and the Peterbilt’s right side struck the rear left of a southbound 2016 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Clarence N. Bethards, 64, of Eldon.
