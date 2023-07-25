BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A new movie about the atomic bomb brings to mind the role of a Northeast Missouri man in its development.
The film “Oppenheimer” chronicles the story of the man who produced the weapon dropped twice on Japan during World War II.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A new movie about the atomic bomb brings to mind the role of a Northeast Missouri man in its development.
The film “Oppenheimer” chronicles the story of the man who produced the weapon dropped twice on Japan during World War II.
What isn’t covered is the critical role played by Admiral William Reynolds Purnell.
The Bowling Green native was one of three members of the Military Policy Committee, the panel that oversaw the Manhattan Project – the code name for creation of the bomb. The committee was the ultimate authority over the project.
Purnell was one of the first advocates of dropping two bombs in succession. He got in on the second by scrawling a message to the Japanese emperor on it. Just before the plane left for Nagasaki, Purnell wrote “A second kiss for Hirohito.”
After the war, Purnell continued to oversee nuclear testing. He died on March 5, 1955, in Palo Alto, Calif.
A portrait of the admiral can be found along the north wall on the first floor of the Pike County Courthouse in Bowling Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.