LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Bowling Green man suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Dalton J. Stewart, 24, was heading west at 6:40 p.m. on Pike 248 east of Route D when it drove off the left side of the road, struck a utility pole and overturned.
