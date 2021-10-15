STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Bowling Green man was seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the collision occurred at 8:40 a.m. on northbound U.S. 61, north of Pike 308.
Involved in the crash were a 2013 Ram 1500 driven by 23-year-old Anthony P. Flood of Bowling Green and a Grove TMS 300B truck/crane operated by 59-year-old Mark S. Ledford of Bowling Green.
According to the accident report both vehicles were northbound in the driving lane of U.S. 61. The collision occurred when the driver of the Ram failed to slow and struck the rear of the truck/crane.
Flood, who was wearing a safety device, was taken to SSM Health St. Joseph West Hospital in Lake St. Louis.
