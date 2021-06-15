KNOX COUNTY, Mo. — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found following a mobile home fire on Economy Place in rural Knox County.
The Herald-Whig’s newsgathering partner reported that the Knox County Sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information on a green Hyundai Elantra with a red hood that was seen in the area to contact authorities.
A joint investigation is being conducted y the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Drug and Crime Control division, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal. The Sheriff’s Department reported that an autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.