Bluff City Theater offers free live performances

HANNIBAL — Bluff City Theater is reintroducing the community to something society seems to have forgotten about: live theater.
Joe Anderson, executive director of Bluff City Theater, said that overall in the past two decades, the population has increased by 20% but live theater attendance has declined by 20%.
“We think why that’s happening is because in a digital universe people have so many different ways of accessing content and ways demanding how they use their free or leisure time,” he said. “That is having an impact on live attendance in total.”
The unique art of a live show is something Anderson wants Hannibal and the surrounding areas to experience. Not only do sets require the audience to use their imagination, but watching actors perform in real time also lends a new experience with each show.
From audience reaction to actors who might forget a line or change the way he presents it, Anderson said the theater is an organic artform, compared again to television or movies or anything of that nature.
“It changes every time we put it on,” he said.
In hopes of bringing a love for live performances to the Hannibal community, the Bluff City Theater is offering free live performances.
The current show “Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade,” showing at the theater, will end on Thursday. Another show, “Forgottonia” will be performed in Central Park from May 15-25.
This is the second year the theater has brought the experiences to audiences who might not have otherwise attended, and they have been pleasantly surprised at the results.
Anderson said the two shows in Central Park did not attract the size of audience they hoped for, but they immediately saw an increase in diversity.
“In fact, we saw a lot of people come out to see the plays in the park who would come up afterwards and say, ‘You know I have never seen a live theater show and this is amazing,’” he said. “We were encouraged by that response.”
The next show with free admission was “The Meeting,” a play about Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X. Anderson said they saw an increase in both attendance and demographics at this show.
“We are seeing more diversity in the audience and younger people coming and more racial diversity,” he said.
The current show, which ends Thursday, is “Kennedy: Bobby’s Last Crusade,” is a one-man show depicting Robert Kennedy’s brief presidential campaign before his final speech June 4, 1968.
In May, Bluff City Theater will present “Forgottonia” in Central Park, a love story set against the true story back in the early 1970s when 16 Illinois counties thought about separating from the United States to form their own country in response to what they felt was a lack of attention to infrastructure spending in the region.
In the fall, they will present a production from the Second-Sight Theater, featuring the life of singer and actor Paul Robeson. Anderson said many don’t know that Robeson was “a hugely influential civil rights activist back in the 1930 and 40s.”
“I’m very excited about this one because most people have no idea who Paul Robeson is or how influential he is in shaping politics in America,” Anderson said.
The Second-Sight Theater is a special project of Bluff City Theater that introduces audiences to plays by African-American authors, featuring African-American directors and characters.
“There are very few theaters focused on African-American themes,” Anderson said. “We have tried to do it consistently since we launched.”
Another goal they have reached with free shows is economic diversity.
With donations ranging from $100 checks to change from someone’s pocket, Anderson said with free shows, everyone is able enjoy live theater, which is what they had hoped to do.
Anderson said the theater can be viewed as “elitist” when they charge $25 a ticket.
“We are sort of automatically eliminating a whole segment of society that just can’t find the $25 to see a live play,” he said.
Another surprising element of the no-charge shows was that the theater saw a financial increase; Anderson pointed out two reasons for the gain.
“Our donors and sponsors really stepped up. We have a lot of people in the region who are very supportive of what we do and donate consistently on an ongoing basis,” he said. “More than anyone, the Riedel Foundation has been there since day one and has consistently supported us. They want to support things that improve the quality of life for people in Hannibal.”
Anderson believes that this year will produce the same result this year.
“Our fiscal year ends June 30 and we are predicting that we will finish the year with a small surplus again which is fantastic,” he said. “We are not charging for tickets, yet we are still able to produce and fulfill our mission.”
