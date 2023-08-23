HANNIBAL — The Blessing Health Hannibal Sleep Disorders Center recently received program accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).
To receive and maintain accreditation for a five-year period, the Blessing Health Hannibal Sleep Disorders Center met or exceeded all standards designated by the AASM, including core areas such as personnel, facility and equipment, policies and procedures, data acquisition, patient care and quality assurance.
There are a variety of sleep disorders. Some are common, like insomnia, while others are rare. The AASM reports that an estimated 70 million people experience sleep disorders each year. Complications include a higher risk for heart disease, diabetes, chronic headaches and weight gain.
“Sleep is essential to health, and the effective treatment of sleep disorders can be life-changing,” said Humam W. Farah, MD, pulmonology and sleep medicine, Blessing Health Hannibal and medical director, Sleep Disorders Center
“The Blessing Health Hannibal Sleep Disorders Center is an important resource for the communities it serves and provides the highest quality care for people who have sleep disorders, as evidenced by its national accreditation,” added Dr. James Rowley, AASM president
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine is a professional medical society for clinicians, researchers, and other health care providers in the field of sleep medicine. As the national accrediting body for sleep disorders centers, the AASM improves sleep health and promotes high quality, patient-centered care.
