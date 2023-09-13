Blessing Cancer Center Hannibal

HANNIBAL — Patients will begin using the new Blessing Cancer Center Hannibal on Monday, Sept. 18.

Located inside the South Entrance to the Blessing Health Hannibal campus, the design of the new treatment and provider office area focuses on patient privacy and comfort in a climate-controlled environment. The facility will:

