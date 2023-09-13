HANNIBAL — Patients will begin using the new Blessing Cancer Center Hannibal on Monday, Sept. 18.
Located inside the South Entrance to the Blessing Health Hannibal campus, the design of the new treatment and provider office area focuses on patient privacy and comfort in a climate-controlled environment. The facility will:
- Be the new home of the Blessing Health Hannibal Medical Oncology/Hematology team of Drs. Arif Bari and Mohammed Memon, and Amanda Jennings, nurse practitioner; Drs. Muhammad Ali and Raymond Smith, and nursing team, patient navigators, a dietician, licensed clinical social worker and two clinical researchers.
- Be a lab draw area for cancer center patients and new infusion center for chemotherapy and other specialty infusions and injections.
- Conveniently locates patients inside the same building as other Blessing Health Hannibal providers they may need to see, and for other services including lab and imaging services they may use.
Because the cancer center is now on the Blessing Health Hannibal campus, it is officially recognized by regulatory agencies as part of Blessing’s nationally accredited cancer service, making additional resources available to patients.
Blessing’s cancer program is recognized by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer as a Comprehensive Community Cancer Program (CCCP). This recognition means the program meets or exceeds the highest, most rigorous criteria for cancer centers in the country.
The phone number for the new Center is 573-231-3800, hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. An open house for the Center will be held at a later date, in conjunction with the opening of a new retail pharmacy on the Blessing Health Hannibal campus.
About the Retail Pharmacy
The Blessing Health Hannibal Retail Pharmacy will be located adjacent to the Cancer Center. The Retail Pharmacy will allow patients to pick up medications their provider prescribed during their appointment before leaving the building. This convenience increases the chance patients will take their medication as prescribed.
National statistics show as many as 30% of medication prescriptions are never filled. Increased compliance with taking prescribed medication can help a patient recover quicker and more completely or better manage a chronic condition.
After its opening, those who choose to use the Blessing Health Hannibal Retail Pharmacy should tell their nurse or provider at the time of their visit.
The Blessing Health Hannibal Retail Pharmacy will offer market-based pricing and accept all insurances after initial contracting period. It will be open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
