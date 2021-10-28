Birthright, Options for Women team up in Hannibal

HANNIBAL — Women in Hannibal will soon have a full hedge of support around them when Birthright of Hannibal joins forces with another incoming agency called Options for Women.
While Birthright has been servicing Hannibal for many years, Options for Women will be a new service. In a fundraiser hosted last Monday, they received full funding to start construction of a new building for the program.
Paul Brunner, executive director of Options for Women, and Elise Burch, director of Birthright, believe that they can together provide an all encompassing type of support for women with shared goals, but slightly different services.
“We are sympathetic to the same cause, so I guess we are sort of like soul mates,” said Brunner, adding that he isn’t sure what their pairing will look like yet. “But we all want to help support women and unplanned pregnancies in the area.”
Options for Women provides immediate trauma services to women who are experiencing unplanned pregnancies through free ultrasounds, counseling services and more. They will also provide grief counseling and mentoring for fathers, too.
“Options for Women is the triage,” Brunner said. “We focus on trauma while Birthright offers long term support and needs.”
Birthright at 116 S. Arch is a cozy home-like environment providing women a comfortable place to sit and talk to volunteers, who they often come to know and call friends.
Parents can come to them for diapers of all sizes, baby blankets, referrals for new and free car seats and cribs, and more. They also provide tools to build better lives through parenting and life skills classes and referrals to high school equivalency classes.
Brittany went to Birthright when she found out she was pregnant with her daughter at 17, and then continued to receive support beyond her pregnancy.
“Birthright also helped me later on in life by paying for my test to get my (high school equivalency),” she said. “Birthright helped me when I was at two different spots in my life and I am forever grateful for them.”
Options for Women and Birthright are both looking for community support to offer full services. Options for Women is looking for volunteers in the following areas: life coaches, nurses, and men to be mentors for young men. To find out more visit their website at calloptionsforwomen.com.
Birthright is currently taking donations of 0-2T clothing, diapers of all sizes, blankets, and for other items please contact them. They are also looking for volunteers to help at the center, or to perform different types of building maintenance.
Burch said there are many ways to volunteer at Birthright, and you can contact them at 573-248-0188 or follow them on Facebook at Birthright of Hannibal.
Birthright hours are currently: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
