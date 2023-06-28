Birthday Blessings prepares for Gifting Hope Campaign

Karen Gardener, Emilee Shoemaker and Sarah Conner, staff the 10th Circuit Children's Division in Hannibal, with a delivery of resources from Birthday Blessings. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The 10th Children's Division in Hannibal received a delivery of resources from Birthday Blessings.

The Missouri nonprofit supports nearly 240 foster kids in Marion, Monroe and Ralls Counties.

