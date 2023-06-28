Birthday Blessings prepares for Gifting Hope Campaign

HANNIBAL — The 10th Children's Division in Hannibal received a delivery of resources from Birthday Blessings.
The Missouri nonprofit supports nearly 240 foster kids in Marion, Monroe and Ralls Counties.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 9:33 am
The 10th Children's Division in Hannibal received a delivery of resources from Birthday Blessings.
The Missouri nonprofit supports nearly 240 foster kids in Marion, Monroe and Ralls Counties.
The organization is holding a Gifting Hope Campaign during the month of July. Their goal is to collect 1,000 gift items to distribute to foster kids.
The organization can use any new and unopened gift items for 1-18-year-olds; but is most in need of sports balls, Legos, baby toys, toddler toys, fishing poles and tackle, craft kits for teens and character backpacks for children under the age 10.
There are collection boxes at the United Way of the Mark Twain Area and Farm and Home in Hannibal.
Monetary donations to purchase needed items can be made on their website at birthday-blessings.org. There is also an Amazon wish list pinned on their Facebook page, purchases will be directly shipped to their main building.
Call 417-372-5306 for more information.
