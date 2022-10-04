HANNIBAL — Four years ago Austin Shulse asked Jackie and Steven Karlock to take a chance on him.
When Shulse, a train enthusiast since he was young, discovered that the Karlocks had purchased the train museum in Hannibal, Big River Train Town, he approached them. Shulse told them if they would keep the museum open he would run it.
Last Saturday night, Shulse stood behind the ticket booth at Big River Train Town one last time with trains chugging down the tracks behind him, in memory of the Karlocks who said yes to him and became like family.
Steven Karlock died Aug. 3, 2021, and Jackie Karlock died the following month on Sept. 6, 2021. “The Karlocks were awesome,” said Shulse. “They treated everyone who worked for them like family and then our family really became their family too.”
The community came out to remember them too, as Shulse said the event was successful and he was there until after midnight.
Big River Train Town and the Haunted House and Wax Figure Museum located next door and also owned by the Karlocks are now closed. Their third museum, Karlock’s Kars and Pop Culture Attractions, will now be reopened by their daughter, hopefully in spring 2023.
Jackie Karlock grew up in Troy, Mo. but relocated to California where Steven grew up. She ran a catering business there for 13 years. During her time catering she met quite a few stars including Mark Hamill and Frank Sinatra, who became one of her clients.
They returned to the area to be close to Jackie’s family in Troy and first reopened the Haunted House and Wax Museum in 2014 after it was closed for eight years. They then purchased Big River Train Town.
Shulse said the decision to purchase the building was because it was next to the wax museum, however he said that the Karlocks also appreciated the trains that were left behind in the building.
“The Karlocks did love trains, but I think that they appreciated them for different reasons than I did. I love the history behind the American railroads, and the Karlocks were collectors so they definitely appreciated the beauty and the intricacies of the models themselves,” said Shulse.
Jackie was actually in charge of the designing the landscape, buildings and tunnels that the train track was on in the building, which Shulse said is an art.
“It's neat getting to build a display like ours because the artist can be as creative, and as detail oriented as they want,” he said. “New ideas are always coming to mind and it's not really a project that is ever intended to be finished. The layout itself tends to grow just as the ideas of the artist.”
Shulse said it is a hobby that is great for anyone.
Elliot Morris, from New London, was there to take one last look at the museum. Morris is a model train collector himself and has a dedicated room for building the tracks. He has purchased several items from Big River Train Town.
“I hate to see it go,” he said. “I would love for someone to buy it like it is and if I was younger then I would.”
Shulse said anything is possible.
“If the right person were to come along I think that Train Town could see great success down the road,” he said.
