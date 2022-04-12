Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.