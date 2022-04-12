HANNIBAL — There were superheroes as far as the eye could see at the third Big River Comic Convention.
The third year the three-day convention has come to Hannibal, young and old donned their favorite costumes and gathered at the Tabernacle Rec Center. From cosplay competitions, celebrities to meet and more, the convention offered something for everyone.
Returning to the center stage Friday night was a favorite from last year — the sketch battle.
With topics like “Heman and Skelator playing pattycake,” two competitors furiously sketched topics generated from the audience or drawn from a hat before the one-minute time limit was called.
The winner of each battle then competed against each other until the winner was called.
It was the first sketch battle that Ben Smith and Aurora Shepherd — both freshmen at Hannibal High School — have participated in, although they attended the convention last year.
Smith, an upcoming artist, was tasked with drawing Catwoman being chased by a huge dog and said it didn’t quite hit the mark. “Instead it looked like a dog being chased by Catwoman.”
Shepherd drew the Invisible Man on a tropical vacation.
While neither won their battle, they smiled at their loss and said they plan to try again next year.
Battling against each other was Debbie Logue and Dave Mitzel.
Logue is not only the director of the Big River Comic Convention but also the writer of the Hannibal based comic book series, “Miss Big River.” Mitzel illustrates the “Miss Big River” series.
The two attempted to draw “Superman getting a haircut,” a topic suggested by a young audience member who then decided it would be a good idea “if they also pretended the scissors broke” during the Man of Steel’s haircut.
The win went to Mitzel who drew a better pair of scissors.
Last year’s winner Daniel Watts, recruitment officer from the Quincy Army Recruiting Station, successfully defended his championship belt and won the 2022 sketch battle drawing Batman caught in Spiderman’s Web.
“It feels good,” he said and laughed. “I’m pretty sure I can win again next year.”
On Saturday, the Big River Comic Convention hosted a Cospaws. The first-ever event at any comic con to include cosplay for pets.
From Paisley the pug dressed as Batgirl to a lizard dressed as Toothless, the tailless dragon from the animated film “How to Train Your Dragon,” pets were lined up and judged on stage for a $25 gift certificate to Petco.
A portion of the events went to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society who had pets on-site that participants could apply to adopt.
Celebrity guests included Austin Tindle, Matt Hughes, and Michael Biehn.
Biehn, who is best-known for his 1993 role as Johnny Ringo in “Tombstone,” was also invited to sign the wall of the Mark Twain Cave during his visit to Hannibal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.