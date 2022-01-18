HANNIBAL — Local shelters have felt the love Monday as people celebrated what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.
The Betty White Challenge, which encouraged people to donate to their animal local shelters, had participants from Los Angeles to New York.
Local shelters in both Hannibal and Quincy, Ill., also saw a constant flow of contributions to the cause.
“The thought is that in honor of her name just go by your local shelter and drop $5 off and that’s literally what people have been doing,” said Elise Blue, board president of the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Nearly $200 was brought in to honor White in the first hour the shelter was open, and the momentum continued through the day. By late afternoon the shelter reported donations were up to $995.
The Quincy Humane Shelter began receiving donations in White’s name just after she died. The shelter has received donations in person, by mail and through their website. Early in the day the shelter had received more than $1,000.
“It is neat that even here in Quincy people are feeling that and going to support our organization,” said Pilar Brumbaugh, executive director of the Quincy Humane Society. “She has left an amazing legacy for the entire animal welfare community.”
Brumbaugh said she believes that the challenge could go on all year long.
“It doesn’t have to be a Betty White Challenge Day, people could do this year-round whether it’s in memory of a loved one, a lost pet, or in honor of someone you know who loves animals and wants to make a difference for them,” she said.
Brumbaugh and Blue both said the shelters run on donations, and they always appreciate the generous support from the community.
In Hannibal, Blue said their current needs are for non-clumpable cat litter, paper towels, hard and soft dog treats, canned cat food and 40 to 50 gallon trash bags.
In Quincy, Brumbaugh said their current needs are canned cat food, dog treats, toys for dogs or cats and gently loved, or even new, bedding. She also said volunteers are appreciated.
“We are always looking for volunteers to come and help clean the kennels and help walk the dogs and love and socialize the animals while they are waiting to go to their forever homes,” Brumbaugh said.
Blue also said that if you are in need of food or other items for your pet, then contact the Hannibal shelter. The shelter has a food pantry where people can pick up dog and cat food if they are unable to support their pets. They also have kennels, dog gates, and other items available after a donation from Chewy.com.
“We have plenty right now for people in need,” she said. “During COVID we have actually donated more than 3,500 pounds of food and about 1,600 pounds of cat litter. Although at this point we can’t donate cat litter because we don’t have a shortage.”
