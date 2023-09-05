BETHEL, Mo. — A Bethel man died in an early Monday morning all-terrain vehicle crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Yamaha Grizzly ATV driven by Christopher L. White, 50, of Bethel, was heading west at 3 a.m. on Shelby County Road 242, 2 miles southeast of Bethel, when it slid off the left side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.
