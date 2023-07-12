Benson Financial Group announces new hire

HANNIBAL — Benson Financial Group announced the addition of Aaron Hill to their firm.
Once fully licensed, he will become the firm’s seventh financial advisor. He comes to the firm after working in education for 13 years, most recently as head men’s basketball coach and adjunct instructor at Culver-Stockton College.
Hill received both his B.S. Degree and his MBA in accounting from Rockhurst University in Kansas City.
“I couldn’t be more excited to join Benson Financial Group and the quality people who make the organization what it is," said Hill. "I look forward to being a part of the team and helping people plan for their financial goals.”
Hill and his wife, Andrea, and their four children live in Canton, Mo., and he has been a resident of the tri-state area for the majority of his life.
Benson Financial Group is located at 161 Progress Road in Hannibal, and 3740 E. Lake Center, Ste. A, in Quincy, Ill. Learn more at http://www.bensonfg.com.
