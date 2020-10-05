O'FALLON, Mo. | Hannibal's Dawson Behl broke the boys swim team record in the 100-backstroke at the Ft. Zumwalt North Invitational on Saturday.
Behl finished with a time of 54.35 in the 100-backstroke, which broke Stewart Bush's time of 54.82 in 2009. As well as earning a state time in the 100-backstroke, Behl also earned a state time in the 50-free with a time of 22.71.
Hannibal's Gabriel Foster earned two consideration cuts for state in the 200-IM (2:12.57) and the 100-free (52.26).
The next meet for Hannibal will be at home against Holt and Missouri Military Academy on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 3:30.