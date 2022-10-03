Behind the scenes at the Hannibal Jaycees' Warehouse of Nightmares

HANNIBAL – Leann Shepherd, 10, isn’t sure what she will be for Halloween this year but there’s no doubt that her choice will have people running in terror.
Leann is an actress with the Hannibal Jaycees Warehouse of Nightmares. Last year she was in the Children of the Corn scene and this year she will be part of the maze.
“It is really fun,” she said.
The Warehouse of Nightmares has been a Hannibal Jaycees tradition now for 15 years, and 10 years at their permanent location at 320 South Third Street in Hannibal. They will be open Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to midnight every weekend in October starting this Friday through Oct. 29.
This year brings three new escape rooms including a biohazard room and a maze. Featuring deadly scenes and hand-made props by members of the Jaycees that anyone who enters will want to quickly escape – if they can.
Bobi Stevens, media relations of the Hannibal Jaycees, said the building, which once housed the former Smith Central Plumbing Building, is utilized in every nook and cranny. The number of scenes has doubled over the ten years, going from 15 rooms to now about 30.
From the sewer pipe where Pennywise hangs out to the butcher room where a man with a chainsaw is ready to terrify anyone who comes through – Stevens said the actors are up-close and personal with terrified guests. Although actors and guests are not allowed to touch each other.
Acting for the Warehouse of Nightmares is a big commitment, as it takes more than three hours some nights to get ready before it opens. With a full makeup and hair crew including Stevens, Emma Dooley and her son.
Almost all of the actors are kids from under 5-years-old to high school aged.
“This will be my son’s sixth year acting, and we have another one who is now 14 and has been acting since the beginning when she was 3-years-old,” said Stevens.
Emma Dooley of the Jaycees has been invovled with the creation of the Warehouse of Nightmares from when it began 15 years ago. Dooley said the best part of doing it has been her kids, including her son who
“This is something we have done together. They were really little when we started and grew up doing the acting and still come back. I say I am going to retire and they don’t let me because they want to keep doing it,” she said.
The kids are well-protected by adult volunteers and all rooms are also monitored by video cameras to make sure that both participants and actors are safe.
From screaming, running and general freak-outs, Stevens said watching the video is also a good source of laughs.
“We have cameras in every room for protection for our actors but it’s also really funny,” she said. “One kid walked in the room and ‘Nope!’ then turned around and ran out of the door.”
Stevens said they usually know if someone won’t make it all of the way through by the third room, which is the butcher room. However, if anyone wants to leave they can always tell an actor who will escort them out of the building.
The group will also feature an invitation-only MissonABLE night. Keeping their fog turned off and toning down the actors allows those who have disabilabilies to come through and enjoy the warehouse as well.
“We have them come every year and we absolutely love it,” Stevens said.
Preparing for the annual event starts almost as soon as they previous one ended. They do a walk-through of the warehouse to evaluate each room and decide if anything could have been better. The discussions, and an annual show they attend, sometimes lead to new rooms or changes in the existing ones.
“We go through and talk about the rooms like ‘Did this room work or should we retire this room?’” she said. “We had the electric fence room for years and we are changing it up this year with kind of the same concept but something different.”
The Jaycees will also a trunk or treat on Halloween night at Tanyard Gardens, and the Halloween Parade will begin on Broadway at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Admission for the Warehouse of Nightmares is $10 per person and the escape rooms are $5 each. No children under the age of 5 are admitted and children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
To find out more about the Warehouse of Nightmares visit hannibaljaycees.org and click on the events tab or follow Hannibal Jaycees on Facebook.
